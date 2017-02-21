Hochtief chief: Slovakia lacks concepts for highway construction

It's necessary to construct another 1,000 kilometres of highways and dual carriageways in Slovakia, but the proper general concept of construction and funding to achieve this is lacking , construction company Hochtief SK director Miroslav Beka said on TABLET.TV on February 23. "Nothing can be done if construction work goes on for five years and a two-year break follows," said Beka as cited by the TASR newswire, adding that the situation of the Slovak market is complicated and it cannot be ruled out that some companies will have to go into bankruptcy. "We knew that 2016 wouldn't be ideal, as it was an election year," said Beka.

