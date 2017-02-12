Govt to allow importation of maize by licensed millers
Statehouse Spokesman Manoah Esipisu says that the declaration of drought as a national disaster by President Uhuru Kenyatta gives the Government powers to make available all resources at its disposal to combat the catastrophe. He said the Government will allow the importation of maize by licensed millers, a process which will be closely monitored to ensure transparency.
