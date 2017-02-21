Germans will distribute cars from Nit...

Germans will distribute cars from Nitra's JRL plant

2 hrs ago

The state-run freight carrier Cargo did not succeed in its bid, but is still discussing the distribution of suborders with the German firm. German freight carrier Deutsche Bahn Cargo will distribute the cars produced by the Nitra-based Jaguar Land Rover plant by rail.

