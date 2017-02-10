Fitch believes in the power of Slovak...

Fitch believes in the power of Slovak economy

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovakia seems to have a good rating, with a stable outlook and several criteria in its favour, the international rating agency found recently. Fitch Ratings announced on February 10 that it has affirmed Slovakia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at A+ with a stable outlook.

Chicago, IL

