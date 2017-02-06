Fico: Energy prices to return to 2016 levels across Slovakia
Electricity prices will make a U-turn back to the level seen in 2016 for the whole of Slovakia. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries should elaborate a new regulation on February 6 and publish it in the Collection of Laws via a fast-track procedure said Prime Minister Robert Fico and Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga, after negotiations with representatives of the power utilities and AsRSO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC