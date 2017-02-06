Fico: Energy prices to return to 2016...

Fico: Energy prices to return to 2016 levels across Slovakia

Electricity prices will make a U-turn back to the level seen in 2016 for the whole of Slovakia. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries should elaborate a new regulation on February 6 and publish it in the Collection of Laws via a fast-track procedure said Prime Minister Robert Fico and Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga, after negotiations with representatives of the power utilities and AsRSO.

