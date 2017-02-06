Fico: Energy prices to return to 2016 levels across Slovakia

Electricity prices will make a U-turn back to the level seen in 2016 for the whole of Slovakia. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries should elaborate a new regulation on February 6 and publish it in the Collection of Laws via a fast-track procedure said Prime Minister Robert Fico and Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga, after negotiations with representatives of the power utilities and AsRSO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.