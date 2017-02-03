'Fear of the Unknown' at National Tec...

'Fear of the Unknown' at National Technical Library says No to hatred and intolerance

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Radio Prague

A new exhibition entitled 'Fear of the Unknown', previously shown in an earlier inception in Bratislava, opened this week at Prague's National Technical Library, focussing on the plight of refugees and the discourse surrounding the migrant crisis. The discussion is one which has been highly-politicised and exploited not only by fringe politicians but sadly even by the political mainstream.

