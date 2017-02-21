Famous books on totalitarianism popul...

Famous books on totalitarianism popular in Slovakia too

At the end of January, 1984 - the book by George Orwell - became a hit on the online shop Amazon. It was speculated that its popularity is a reaction to the fact that the administration of new US President, Donald Trump, uses communication practices resembling that from the imaginary world of Orwell.

