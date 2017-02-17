European Investment Bank supported Sl...

European Investment Bank supported Slovakia with a 918 million in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The European Investment Bank provided new loans totalling a 874 million and the European Investment Fund executed operations in Slovakia amounting to a 44 million. The bank focused mainly on support for projects contributing to sustainable growth, creation of new employment opportunities and on co-financing priority investments receiving support from EU funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC