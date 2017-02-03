EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow
EU leaders will focus on stemming migration to Europe via Libya in their informal meeting in Malta on Friday , pledging to boost aid and training for the North African countries. After successfully shutting down the migration route through the Western Balkans last spring, where over one million people arrived to Europe in the last two years, leaders are hoping to do the same on the so-called central Mediterranean route.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
