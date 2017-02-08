Dispute between unions at Volkswagen hits stalemate

The bargaining that started on January 31 seems to have stalled, as the VW leaderships waits for the two unions to strike an agreement, the TASR newswire wrote. The second round of collective bargaining, on February 8, has brought no progress, chair of the Modern Union Volkswagen, Zoroslav SmolinskA1 2, informed TASR.

