Czech PM wants EC's representative at...

Czech PM wants EC's representative at V4 summit on food

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka proposes that a European Commission's representative attend the forthcoming planned Visegrad Four's summit on the different quality of food supplied to shops in West and East Europe initiated by Slovakia, he wrote in a press release yesterday. The extraordinary summit was announced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC