Cruise The Danube With Fairfield, Norwalk Chambers Of Commerce

Friday Feb 17

A group from the Fairfield and Norwalk Chambers of Commerce will take a river cruise on the Danube in September. Those interested in joining the trip may attend a presentation Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport.

