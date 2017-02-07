Crime rate in Slovakia lowest since 1993

Crime rate in Slovakia lowest since 1993

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The crime rate in Slovakia fell again on an annual basis in 2016, by 5 percent. Moreover, the police's success rate in clearing up individual crimes improved, the representatives of the Interior Ministry and police told the press on February 6. A total of 69,635 crimes were registered in Slovakia last year, with the police identifying the offenders in almost 57 percent of cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC