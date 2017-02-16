Construction sector continues struggling

After the construction boom in 2015 boosted mostly by the ambition to use money allocated from the European Union funds in the previous programming period, the sector witnessed a significant decline in building activities in 2016. "The situation in the Slovak construction sector is unfavourable, especially due to a continuing drop in construction production and vague perspective of the whole sector," Pavol KovA A ik, chair of the Association of Construction Entrepreneurs of Slovakia, told The Slovak Spectator.

