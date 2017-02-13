Completion of D1 Bratislava-Kosice hi...

Completion of D1 Bratislava-Kosice highway still far away

Read more: Slovak Spectator

While last October construction final began of the long-awaited 60-kilometre bypass of Bratislava, drivers will have to wait a bit longer for the complete D1 highway from Bratislava to Kosice. Meanwhile, the Turany-Hubova stretch in northwestern Slovakia is causing the biggest headaches for the government and highway builders.

Chicago, IL

