Central European leaders to call for EU action against food "double standards"
Feb 23 Leaders of four central European countries will meet next week to urge the EU to act against food companies which put inferior ingredients in branded products destined for sale in poorer member states. The special summit will "call on the Commission to take legislative measures that would ban such practice ... that humiliates people and creates two categories of people," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told a news conference on Thursday.
