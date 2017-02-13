Cabinet members meet with U.S. Steel ...

Cabinet members meet with U.S. Steel Kosice representatives

6 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Economy Minister Peter Ziga, Deputy PM for Investments and Informatisation Peter Pellegrini and Finance Minister Peter Kazimir met with representatives of U.S. Steel Kosice on February 13. The talks were rooted in the so-called joint memorandum, which obliges both parties to inform each other about new developments concerning the company, Ziga wrote on his Facebook profile. "On behalf of the government, I can confirm that the pledge still holds that the cabinet will be party to negotiations on the sale of the steelmaker," Ziga said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Chicago, IL

