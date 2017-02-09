Bratislava's Old Town wants replicas of historical mail boxes
One or more replicas of historical mail boxes may be installed in Bratislava's city centre. Bratislava's borough of Old Town has been playing with this idea for some time and now Old Town Mayor, Radoslav Stevcik believes that this year they could come closer to the realisation of this idea.
Read more at Slovak Spectator.
