Bratislava city council turns down rental contract with US Embassy

Bratislava will not rent part of the Hviezdoslavovo Square to the US Embassy to Slovakia, councillors of the Bratislava city council decided at their session on February 16. The embassy has been using some 1,300 square metres of land in front of its building since 2005 as a security zone enclosed by a security perimeter fence. This includes steel posts, barrier flower pots and a retractable car barrier.

