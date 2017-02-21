Blog: Exploring 20th century military sites in Bratislava

It seems to be the fate of military sites and objects in Bratislava that none of them were ever used for the purposes they were built for - cavernas from WWI, bunkers from WWII, nuclear shelters or the anti-aircraft missile base from the Cold War could never test their prowess. One nuclear shelter with a capacity for several hundred people now serves as a music club with suitable name Subclub .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.