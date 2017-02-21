Blog: Exploring 20th century military...

Blog: Exploring 20th century military sites in Bratislava

Read more: Slovak Spectator

It seems to be the fate of military sites and objects in Bratislava that none of them were ever used for the purposes they were built for - cavernas from WWI, bunkers from WWII, nuclear shelters or the anti-aircraft missile base from the Cold War could never test their prowess. One nuclear shelter with a capacity for several hundred people now serves as a music club with suitable name Subclub .

Chicago, IL

