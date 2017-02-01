Battle for ombudsman post begins

A lawyer, a psychologist and a civic activist - one of them may replace current Ombudswoman Jana DubovcovA whose term as the public defender of rights officially expires in late March. "It should be a person who systematically deals with the human rights agenda, isn't member of a political party and has experiences and results [from work in the field]," Grigorij MeseA3 4nikov, president of the non-governmental Institute for Public Affairs, told The Slovak Spectator when describing the qualities of a new ombudsperson.

