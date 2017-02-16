Audi reaches two-year wage deal with Hungary workers
Audi's Hungarian unit has reached an agreement on wage rises for the next two years with the local AHFSZ union. Audi, one of Hungary's biggest revenue-earners and exporters, will increase base salaries by 30,000 forints as of January this year, and by another 30,000 forints from the start of next year.
