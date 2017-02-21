Action plan for Roma integration to b...

Action plan for Roma integration to bring financial literacy and educational inclusion

The action plans approved by government for 2016-2018 aim for better financial literacy, Roma children studying at common elementary schools and also fewer long-term unemployed. The action plans of the Strategy of the Slovak Republic for the Integration of the Roma until 2020, for 2016-2018, were approved on February 22 by the cabinet.

