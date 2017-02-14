A Bystrica man allegedly beat a Frenc...

A Bystrica man allegedly beat a French student because of his skin colour

The man attacked a foreign student in a bar; now, he faces three years' prison and is the first Slovak in custody under new, stricter rules. The man aged 31 and identified as Peter P. from BanskA Bystrica, who attacked a Frenchman aged 20 on January 12 in a night club, has been charged by the National Criminal Agency investigator with bodily harm and rioting, the Sme daily wrote two days later.

