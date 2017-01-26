ZSSK to replace RegioJet on the Bratislava-Kosice route
The state-run rail passenger carrier A1 2elezniA nA SpoloA nosA Slovensko will add three pairs of IC trains on the Bratislava-KoA ice route as of February 1. This way it will replace the trains of the private carrier RegioJet running on this route. RegioJet left the route as of December 31 in protest against the re-introduction of the state IC trains from mid December.
