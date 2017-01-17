URSO instructed to do U-turn on 2017 ...

URSO instructed to do U-turn on 2017 energy approvals

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The government slams the regulatory office for an increase in basic prices for electricity and gas and approves a return to the 2016 system. The government expressed "fundamental political disapproval" of the regulatory energy framework for 2017, according to the Prime Minister, Robert Fico after the cabinet session on January 18. Due to an agreement concluded at the government session, the energy regulator, AsRSO, will need to "box the compass" and restore the prices for electricity and gas distribution to the level they were in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC