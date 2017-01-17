URSO instructed to do U-turn on 2017 energy approvals

The government slams the regulatory office for an increase in basic prices for electricity and gas and approves a return to the 2016 system. The government expressed "fundamental political disapproval" of the regulatory energy framework for 2017, according to the Prime Minister, Robert Fico after the cabinet session on January 18. Due to an agreement concluded at the government session, the energy regulator, AsRSO, will need to "box the compass" and restore the prices for electricity and gas distribution to the level they were in 2016.

