Time capsule placed in Handlova church

7 hrs ago

A time capsule was made during reconstruction of the tower of Saint Katarina's Church, the oldest historical-cultural monument in Handlova, central Slovakia. During roof reconstruction, workers realized that there is no time capsule yet, a common feature in church towers.

Chicago, IL

