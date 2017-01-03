Third case of Bird flu discovered nea...

Third case of Bird flu discovered near Komarno

Slovak Spectator

A third source of bird flu was found near the village of VeA3 4kA© Kosihy in southern Slovakia. It is the first instance of bird flu identified in the wild population, reported the State Veterinary and Food Administration of the Slovak Republic .

Chicago, IL

