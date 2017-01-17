The Latest: 3 young Afghans stopped i...

The Latest: 3 young Afghans stopped in Poland

Read more: Star Tribune

A Polish official says three young migrants with no documents are being questioned after illegally entering Poland, hidden in a truck trailer. Dorota Kadziolka, spokeswoman for the border guards in Zakopane in southern Poland, said Wednesday the three - aged 10, 15 and 17 - say they are from Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

