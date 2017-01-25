Supreme Court asks Court of Justice whether it can grant protection to asylum-seeker
The Slovak Supreme Court suspends one specific asylum procedure to ask the EU Court of Justice two prejudicial questions. The Supreme Court decided on January 24 to suspend the asylum proceeding of young Iranian, Reza M., to consult the CJEU, SC spokesperson Boris UrbanA A k informed the TASR newswire.
