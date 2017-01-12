Supermarket promoting local food expands
Yeme, the supermarket that bakes its own bread and pastries, processes meat right in the shop and sells fruit and vegetables which come mostly from Slovak farmers, plans to expand. It opened its first store on Tomasikova Street in Bratislava close to the new Fresh Market, last March and this year it plans to open two additional stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC