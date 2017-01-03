State covering clergy wages not an issue for Fico
One of the first visits Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received in 2017 was from Catholic Church Archbishop Stanislav ZvolenskA1 2. The state has been dealing with archaic funding of churches since 2011, however, with few visible results. The two failed to open the issue during their meeting, instead, Fico discussed with ZvolenskA1 2 how the Slovak economy has improved.
