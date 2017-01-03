State covering clergy wages not an is...

State covering clergy wages not an issue for Fico

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

One of the first visits Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received in 2017 was from Catholic Church Archbishop Stanislav ZvolenskA1 2. The state has been dealing with archaic funding of churches since 2011, however, with few visible results. The two failed to open the issue during their meeting, instead, Fico discussed with ZvolenskA1 2 how the Slovak economy has improved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC