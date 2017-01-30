Solymos calls on Slovaks to use non-polluting fuel for heating
The state has not informed people about the current smog situation as it should have done, Environment Minister Laszlo Solymos said on January 30. In view of this, the Environment Ministry is preparing several measures to improve the situation in the future. Certain Slovak towns and villages have been struggling with smog recently.
