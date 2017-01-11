Smer presents 2017 priorities

Smer presents 2017 priorities

The ruling Smer party has introduced its priorities for 2017, focusing particularly on the domestic front to get people to trust the government. A political analyst, however, sees it only as a kind of delimination towards it coalition partners.

