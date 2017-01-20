Slovaks tend to spend five days on winter holiday
Slovaks plan to spend five days on their winter holidays, according to a survey the 2muse agency has carried out for Postova Banka. A total of 63 percent of people want to spend their winter holiday away from home, with 68 percent of them planning to stay in Slovakia.
