Slovaks tend to spend five days on winter holiday

6 hrs ago

Slovaks plan to spend five days on their winter holidays, according to a survey the 2muse agency has carried out for Postova Banka. A total of 63 percent of people want to spend their winter holiday away from home, with 68 percent of them planning to stay in Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

