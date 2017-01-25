Slovakia will host more than 40 international trainings
More than 40 international trainings will take place in Slovakia in the first half of 2017. At the same time, Slovak soldiers will attend also about 40 trainings abroad, according to the document passed by the government at its January 25 session.
