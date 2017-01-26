Slovakia needs to prepare for Brexit ...

Slovakia needs to prepare for Brexit homecomers

With approximately 75,000 Slovaks living and working in the UK the question arises: will the "hard Brexit" send some of them home? "Brexit must mean control over the number of people who come to Britain from Europe," British PM Theresa May announced in her speech as she outlined the way Great Britain will look and function after its exit from the European Union. Where does that leave Slovaks living in the UK? There are currently an estimated 75,000 Slovaks living and working in the UK.

Chicago, IL

