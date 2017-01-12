Slovakia considering fighter jet offe...

Slovakia considering fighter jet offers, including Saab's Gripen -minister

Jan 11

Jan 11 Slovakia has received several offers for the purchase or lease of a fleet of fighter jets, including JAS-39 Gripen jets by made by Sweden's, Defence Minister Peter Gajdos said on Wednesday. The central European NATO member operates a fleet of ageing Russian MiG-29 jets.

Chicago, IL

