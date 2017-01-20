Slovakia bans train patrols by far-ri...

Slovakia bans train patrols by far-right party

Train and railway station patrols set up by a far-right parliamentary party are illegal in Slovakia as of Sunday. The People's Party Our Slovakia launched the unarmed patrols in April following a violent incident on a passenger train, claiming the state was unable to keep people safe.

Chicago, IL

