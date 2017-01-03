Slovak PM Fico urges end to referendu...

Slovak PM Fico urges end to referendum 'adventures' in EU

Monday Jan 2

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico urged other European leaders on Monday to stop calling referendums on domestic issues, saying they posed a threat to the EU and to the euro. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico addresses the European Parliament during a debate in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2016.

