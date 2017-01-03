Scientists lose access to international database
Slovak scientists can no longer enter the biggest European database of scientific literature, Elsevier, as the Slovak Centre of Scientific and Technical Information , which is runs by the Education Ministry, did not pay the whole annual fee for 2016. The ministry says that no new project to restore the access has been submitted in the last year, the Sme daily reported Without access, students cannot complete their dissertation and diploma theses, while scientists will not be able to learn about the latest information crucial for their research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC