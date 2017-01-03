Scientists lose access to internation...

Scientists lose access to international database

15 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovak scientists can no longer enter the biggest European database of scientific literature, Elsevier, as the Slovak Centre of Scientific and Technical Information , which is runs by the Education Ministry, did not pay the whole annual fee for 2016. The ministry says that no new project to restore the access has been submitted in the last year, the Sme daily reported Without access, students cannot complete their dissertation and diploma theses, while scientists will not be able to learn about the latest information crucial for their research.

