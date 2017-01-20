RegioJet scraps its IC trains

Slovak Spectator

Passengers travelling between Bratislava and KoA ice will not receive free coffee as of February 1 as the Czech private carrier, RegioJet will scrap its Intercity trains operating on this route. The decision is now definite as the negotiations between RegioJet and the Transport Ministry about possibilities that could keep the company operating on the main Slovak route failed.

Chicago, IL

