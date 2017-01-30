Records for weather broken in both extremes
While last year was unusually warm and wet in Slovakia, with a positive temperature deviation of 1.4 degrees Celsius making 2016 the seventh warmest year since 1931, January of the current year brought the lowest temperatures since 1987. 2016 was the warmest of the past 137 years worldwide.
