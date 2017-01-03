PPS Group employees started striking
Employees of engineering company PPS Group Detva went on strike as of January 9, as they have been unable to agree with the employer on some points of the collective agreement for 2017. Around 700 of its 800 employees gathered in front of the factory on January 9. All of them had signed up to strike, trade union representatives informed, as reported by the TASR newswire.
