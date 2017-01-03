Poll: Fico is not the most wanted politician for PM anymore
In a popular opinion poll, the incumbent Prime Minister Robert Fico placed third, behind the speaker of parliament and leader of opposition, as the most popular politician, although an early election is not desired by majority of Slovak electorate. People in Slovakia perceive Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko and MEP Richard SulA k as the main rivals of Fico, the poll conducted by the Focus agency exclusively for the Sme daily shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC