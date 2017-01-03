Poll: Fico is not the most wanted pol...

Poll: Fico is not the most wanted politician for PM anymore

In a popular opinion poll, the incumbent Prime Minister Robert Fico placed third, behind the speaker of parliament and leader of opposition, as the most popular politician, although an early election is not desired by majority of Slovak electorate. People in Slovakia perceive Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko and MEP Richard SulA k as the main rivals of Fico, the poll conducted by the Focus agency exclusively for the Sme daily shows.

