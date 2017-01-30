Polish President decorates Slovak soldiers
The soldiers received Poland's Afghanistan Star medal for excellent performance in carrying out their duties with the Polish contingent in Afghanistan. Polish Ambassador to Slovakia, Leszek Soczewica, decorated two Slovak soldiers in Bratislava on January 30. Colonel Rudolf Pastor and Major Igor Cerven, each received Poland's Afghanistan Star medal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC