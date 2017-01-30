Polish President decorates Slovak sol...

Polish President decorates Slovak soldiers

15 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The soldiers received Poland's Afghanistan Star medal for excellent performance in carrying out their duties with the Polish contingent in Afghanistan. Polish Ambassador to Slovakia, Leszek Soczewica, decorated two Slovak soldiers in Bratislava on January 30. Colonel Rudolf Pastor and Major Igor Cerven, each received Poland's Afghanistan Star medal.

Chicago, IL

