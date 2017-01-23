Police in Slovakia find 72 lambs in the back of a van

La La Land earns a record 14 Oscar nominations and will take on Hidden Figures and Moonlight for Best Picture while Emma Stone competes against Natalie Portman for Best Actress Is your job having negative effects on your mental health? The subtle signs that show your career is detrimental to your mind and it's time to resign FAST Oscar snubs 2017: Amy Adams and Tom Hanks two of the biggest stars that DIDN'T score a nomination from the Academy this year How to lose ten years and POUNDS from your face with this simple facial massage you can do in three minutes every morning Is that you George? The celebrity lookalikes found in the most unlikely places across the globe including a Turkish Clooney and an Asian Brad Pitt Grandmother 'high on drugs' is arrested after her 2-year-old grandson was found covered in feces wandering alone around indoor playground Does this image show an alien being ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.