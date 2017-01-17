PM Fico: Fascism is not creeping into Slovakia but openly present

The event commemorating cruel acts of Nazis during the World War II in Slovak villages became an apt occasion for the prime minister to slam their current inhabitants for electing a fascism-inclined party. During the January 22 commemorative gathering to mark the 72nd anniversary of the burning down of the villages of Klak and Ostry Grun , Prime Minister Robert Fico addressed harsh words not only to the residents of these villages but also to citizens of the entire Banska Bystrica region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.