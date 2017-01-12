Plavcan: The ministry will pay for scientific databases

The fact that Slovak scientists do not have access to important databases of scientific literature is neither negligence, nor underestimating the ministry's duties, Education Minister Peter Plavcan told as cited by the Sme daily. The Centre of Scientific and Technical Information that falls under the jurisdiction of Plavcan's ministry failed to settle its debt to the publishing house Elsevier for last year and Slovak scientists have thus lost access to some one-third of global scientific articles.

