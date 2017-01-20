Over 4,500 soldiers deployed during p...

Over 4,500 soldiers deployed during presidency

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovakia's Armed Forces deployed over 4,500 of their members during the country's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2016. "Military police officers coordinated dispatchers and minivan drivers and together with Interior Ministry units, were involved in the protection and transport of officials, while also performing other tasks," Defence Ministry spokesperson Danka Capakova said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC