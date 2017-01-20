Over 4,500 soldiers deployed during presidency
Slovakia's Armed Forces deployed over 4,500 of their members during the country's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2016. "Military police officers coordinated dispatchers and minivan drivers and together with Interior Ministry units, were involved in the protection and transport of officials, while also performing other tasks," Defence Ministry spokesperson Danka Capakova said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC