Over 4,500 soldiers deployed during presidency

Slovakia's Armed Forces deployed over 4,500 of their members during the country's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2016. "Military police officers coordinated dispatchers and minivan drivers and together with Interior Ministry units, were involved in the protection and transport of officials, while also performing other tasks," Defence Ministry spokesperson Danka Capakova said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

